Accident reported on Mines Road

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on Mines Road is causing some temporary road closures.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported at the intersection of Mines Road and World Trade.

This has prompted the closure of the southbound lanes of travel.

Authorities are advising drivers headed in that direction to expect delays.

