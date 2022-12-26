Shop Local
Accident reported on Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on Mines Road is causing some temporary road closures.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported at the intersection of Mines Road and World Trade.

This has prompted the closure of the southbound lanes of travel.

Authorities are advising drivers headed in that direction to expect delays.

Avoid falling for phishing scams!
Pillar offering counseling for those dealing with holiday blues
