Authorities need your help locating a missing man

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a missing man.

Edgar Martinez, 19, was last seen on the Wednesday, Dec. 21.

He is approximately 5′11 and weighs about 165lbs.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts you are urged to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

