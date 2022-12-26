Shop Local
Authorities need your help locating a missing man

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a missing man.

Edgar Martinez, 19, was last seen on the Wednesday, Dec. 21.

He is approximately 5′11 and weighs about 165lbs.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts you are urged to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

