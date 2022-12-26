Avoid falling for phishing scams!

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - With the shopping season in full effect, it’s easy to overlook financial red flags that may come our way.

Scammers looking to make a quick buck are hitting consumers on multiple platforms.

From text messages, to e-mails, and now even posing as official websites, scammers are going to great lengths to scam people out of their hard-earned money.

Scammers are now posing as streaming giants claiming that a payment was missed and requests the subscriber to click a link to continue the monthly services.

Turning on Netflix or any streaming service after a long day at work is how many unwind, so the thought of losing a subscription would prompt a consumer to click a link that threatened the cancelation of services.

Netflix isn’t the only service that scammers are posing as, an Amazon e-mail is also being sent to customers saying that the user’s account has been locked due to unusual activity and to click the link to restore services.

Jason Meza with the Better Business Bureau says con artists have created a variety of ways to get consumers to react in a method and they use a pattern of methods to do that which includes promising a gift card or free item.

“They’ll threaten punishments, they’ll threaten arrests you know deactivated bank accounts something like that or they’ll appear like a harmless link or a file they’ll need to download or to pass along or to click on,” said Meza. “Those three patterns the scam kind of goes in a different directions, but a majority of people end up getting caught in the mix they end up getting kind of cornered and usually shopping or usually in something else and you get an out of the blue or an email or a phone call and your asked to make a decision quickly without research without hesitation so that’s what catches a lot of people off guard, especially this time of year.”

But before clicking on any link, stop yourself, step away from the phone and really analyze what the message is saying.

“If they’re not using commas or punctuation the right way that might be an indication that they’re not professionals and it’s not coming from the actual company, your gut tells you the grammar’s not right the spelling’s off,” said Meza.

According to Netflix, the company will never ask you to enter personal information via e-mail or text, that includes, credit card numbers, bank details or passwords.

As for Amazon, they will never send emails with links to an Ip address, for instance with a string of numbers such as: http://123.456.789.123/amazon.Com).

If nothing else, simply pick up the phone and call the company the text or email is fraudulently representing and just simply ask them to check your account.

Both Netflix and Amazon ask you to report phishing attempts that are fraudulently representing their companies to them.

