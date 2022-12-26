Businesses see a boost in shoppers after Christmas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The day after Christmas looked a little different this year since the holiday fell on a Sunday.

With many people still off for the holiday, major retail stores are expected to be jam packed.

According to a National Retail Federation survey, 70-percent of holiday shoppers said they were planning to shop the week after Christmas.

Roughly 47-percent of consumers said they planned to shop to take advantage of sales and promotions; meanwhile, 27-percent of consumers said they plan to use gift cards.

It’s a boost in shopping that small business owners are grateful for.

Edgar Solis, the owner of Nieto Del Barril said they opened their brick-and-mortar store about four weeks ago and they are happy with the constant flow of customers the day has brought.

“We started by ourselves and currently I only have my sister working. But of course, it’s the support of the community and my family. God blessed us with this, so we are moving forward,” said Solis.

Also keep in mind, the day after Christmas is traditionally a day to start holiday returns, so expect long lines.

