CBP reports increase in paisano traffic this holiday season

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that the Christmas holiday is over and done with and the New Year’s festivities are a few days away, the Gateway City is expected to continue seeing an increase in travelers as well as traffic.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency saw an increase of about 20 to 25 percent of traffic during the Christmas weekend.

As paisanos continue to travel in and out of Mexico, the Office of Field Operations has several tips to make their travels easier.

Some measures CBP shares for those coming into the U.S. include applying for I-94 permits online and using the ready lanes available at the port of entry.

CBP s these lanes are 20 percent faster than normal entry lanes.

The tourist permits application can also be done via the CBP app.

Additionally, CBP has made a mobile enrollment center at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo where tourists can receive some assistance with their I-94 permits.

The center will be open until early January.

As for the Mexican side, their heroes paisanos program will last until Dec. 31.

Through the program, volunteers, federal, state and city authorities provide help to tourists.

The National Institute of Migration in Mexico says they expect up to 2 million travelers from the U.S. will go into Mexico.

CBP and Mexico’s National Institute of Migration both have travel guides with more details on how to avoid any potential delays while crossing the border.

