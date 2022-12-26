City to swear in newly selected Council member for District One

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that elections are over and done with, a new face will be taking over the seat for City Council District One.

Gilbert Gonzalez went head-to-head against Patty Tijerina-San Miguel during the runoff elections and came out on top.

Gonzalez received 1,269 votes where Tijerina-San Miguel received 832.

Gonzalez will be sworn in on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall Chambers.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.