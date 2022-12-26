Shop Local
Dr. Victor Trevino to be sworn in as Laredo’s 85th mayor

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A familiar face is expected to be sworn in as Laredo’s mayor later this week.

After going into a runoff election with Mercurio Martinez III, Dr. Victor Trevino received 1,269 votes beating Martinez’s 7,154.

The swearing in ceremony of Laredo’s 85th mayor will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall Chambers.

The Honorable Municipal Court Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez, will be leading this event.

Dr Trevino is Laredo’s former Health Authority and is now ready to serve as Laredo’s mayor from 2022 to 2026.

Due to his career in public service and during his tenure as the Health Authority, Dr. Trevino has dedicated his time and expertise to serving the local community.

