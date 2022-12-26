Fire breaks out at south Laredo home on Christmas morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A family is lucky to be alive after their mobile home caught fire on Christmas morning.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to a house fire at the 4600 block of Invierno Lane at around noon Christmas Day.

Firefighters arrived and found a mobile home engulfed in flames; fortunately, the family was able to get out of the home unharmed.

Fire crews extinguished the flames and AEP was called to remove the electrical meter.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Ricardo Oliva with the fire department says when trying to stay warm, there are a lot of contributing factors that can start a fire.

“Locally we have had several fires that have been caused by outdoor heaters so just make sure to take precautions and to get informed about what precautions you should take,” said Oliva. “Most heating equipment does come with a safety manual, and it does point out to a lot of recommendations. Taking the extra hour to go over the safety features and go over the recommendations from the manufacturer can prove to be lifesaving.”

Fire officials urge residents to refrain from creating makeshift fireplaces to stay warm because that can start a fire.

Oliva also encourages residents to invest in safety heaters that have an emergency turn-off feature when they tip over.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.