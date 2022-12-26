Laredo family picking up pieces after fire destroys house and vehicles

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo family is picking up the pieces after their home and even their vehicles were destroyed in a fire just before the holidays.

The fire happened on Friday at around 3:45 p.m. at the 4600 block of Riverlake Drive.

Doris Castro, the owner of the home, said she was alerted about the fire by her grandson.

Castro believes the reason for the fire might have been a faulty refrigerator in the back of her house which is where the fire started, and smoke engulfed most of the house.

The fire destroyed the furniture and even the family’s vehicles that were parked in the garage.

Castro’s nephew risked his life trying to move the burning vehicles away from the home in order to avoid further damage.

“I know that God and the community will help me, even if it’s a little bit to fix up my little house again. So many years we all sacrifice so much in order to build a home and in the blink of an eye, we can suddenly be left with nothing,” said Castro.

According to the family, neighbors helped douse the fire before firefighters arrived.

While the family grieves the loss of their home, they’re thankful they are still in good health.

They say friends and neighbors have come to help with the aftermath of the fire.

If you would like to help the family, you can reach them at 956-645-3317.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.