Pillar offering counseling for those dealing with holiday blues

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holidays might be the most wonderful time of the year for some, but for others it can be a time of stress and sorrow.

The non-profit organization Pillar is helping those who may be experiencing the holiday blues also known as Seasonal affective disorder.

Much like depression, some of the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, include, loss of appetite, anxiety, and lack of energy.

Marisela Canamar a counselor from Pillar believes that one of the best ways to conquer seasonal depression is by setting good expectations for ourselves.

“We’re only one person, we have two hands, and sometimes we really want to take it all on but we have to be realistic with that,” said Canamar. “Self-cares important throughout the year, but I think especially during this time of the year when there’s a high amount of stress going on it can be emotionally exhausting so just really taking care of yourself, relaxing recharging to be able to get through this time.”

Now if you have been experiencing seasonal depression are in need of assistance, you can contact Pillar at (956) 723-7457.

Earlier this month, the City of Laredo also mentioned that it was offering services as well through its Juntos for Better Health program.

