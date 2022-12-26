Police, volunteers give back to children in hospitals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Before Christmas, Laredo Police and the Sheriff’s Office stopped by Laredo Medical Center and Doctor’s Hospital to share the holiday spirit.

Volunteers also joined to drop off gifts for the children staying at the Pediatric unit.

Nurses, Doctors, First responders, and staff were also congratulated for working through the holidays and hard times.

One honorable mention is Ardith Epstein, who has given back to those in need for 40 years now.

