Victim of drunk driving crash spread awareness on safe driving

Alexandra Davila
Alexandra Davila(KGNS)
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The holiday season brings out many festivities, but not everyone might be celebrating this season.

Six years ago, a family became a victim of a drunk driving crash, today they are alive and recovering from the tragedy that almost took their lives.

Alexandra Davila said it’s unfortunate, but a lot of people continue to drink and drive.

She hopes that this season drivers make the right choices by refraining from drinking and driving.

“I believe people just, in the simple fact that, putting on your seatbelt. People tend to leave their house without their seatbelt, and it’s something that will save your life. By experience I may say, all broken, but you know it’s life, and beautiful values go into that,” said Davila.

Alexandra believes one of the biggest lessons she has learned since the crash-is to spend more time with her family and cherish your loved ones.

She plans to continue to spread awareness on safe driving.

