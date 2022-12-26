Warming trend
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday morning freezing temperatures in the 30s this morning.
Temps should increase into the upper 50s with sunny skies a high of 63.One more chilly night a low of 37 with mostly clear skies .
Tomorrow patchy fog in the early morning hours , in the upper 30s then similar to today sunny a high in the low 60s.
It’s the last week of year and it going to be pleasant highs in the 60s and 70s with sunny to partly sunny skies .
This week morning’s and night’s will continue to be cold in upper 40s to low 50s .
