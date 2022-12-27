Change of venue hearing scheduled in Roland Anthony Burgos’ case

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After nearly five years, the trial of a man accused of killing a woman and her child is set to take place next May but not before some potential changes could take place.

Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles was arrested back in 2018 for the death of Grizelda Hernandez and her one-year-old son Dominick Alexander.

Although a gag order was in place which means both attorneys and any possible witnesses including the victim’s family cannot discuss details about the case.

The docket states, a hearing for a change of venue is scheduled for Feb. 9 in the 49th District Court.

If granted, the trial could take place outside of Webb County.

