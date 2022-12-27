City of Laredo to swear in newly elected officials

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Now that Election Day and the runoff elections are behind us, the City of Laredo is ready to swear in its newly elected officials.

Two new faces will be taking over the seats for both City Council District One and District Six.

Gilbert Gonzalez is scheduled to be sworn in this Thursday, Dec. 29th at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall Chambers.

“Once we get sworn in, we are actually it’s official so that’s when we start working, we start looking at the agenda, at pending projects, so we can start heading in the right direction and moving district one in the right direction, and that’s what we plan as soon as Friday morning,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez went on to say that he plans to check the status on the bridge project in the Century City area.

Meanwhile Dr. Tyler King the elected candidate for District Six will be sworn in on January 3rd at 12:15 p.m.

“One of the first things I want us to do is to bring up the cancelation of the retirement plan for councilmembers,” said Dr. King. “I think that was a mistake back in 2019, I think we need to get rid of that and I think the public already has the feeling that city councilmembers are there to serve themselves and not the people. One of the things we can do right out of the gate is get rid of that retirement plan for city councilmembers and put that in the history books as a big mistake in Laredo.”

King went onto say that he hopes to be able to work with other city officials to bring a new and qualified city manager.

Meanwhile, the swearing in ceremony for Laredo’s 85th mayor will take place on Wednesday, December 28 at 5:30 p.m.

“We hope this endeavor is a new era for Laredo, we want to take Laredo into a different direction and give power to the people, we have to be transparent and have integrity,” said Dr. Victor Trevino.

