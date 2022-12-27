El Paso Police and waste management crews clear migrant camps

EL PASO TX. (KGNS) - Authorites and waste management crews in El Paso cleared migrant camps on Monday, as the city handled a wave of new border crossings.

The impromptu camps had sprung up around a downtown area shelter.

Police directed the migrants to pick up what they could, while the rest was transferred to waste bins and dumpsters.

City buses were on scene to provide shelter for some of the migrants while an El Paso Fire Department van shuttled others to the civic center.

The clean-up comes after the City of El Paso extended the migrant disaster declaration for 30 days.

City officials say they are preparing for even more migrants once border agents can no longer use the Title 42 public health order to expel migrants.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.