Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorites need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a recent theft.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft of an electronic device occurred at the Target store located on Bob Bullock Loop on December 21.

Police posted the picture of the man wearing a black colored beanie and a dark colored jacket.

If you have any information on his identity or the location of this individual, you are urged to contact Laredo Police at the number on your screen.

They ask that you reference the case number 22-52013.

