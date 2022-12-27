Shop Local
Laredo Utilities Department to work on water main leak

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A City of Laredo maintenance project will cause some road closures in central Laredo on Tuesday.

There will be some issues at the intersection of Arkansas and Clark Boulevard.

Starting at 6 a.m., utility crews will be repairing a water main leak, so expect closures of the streets leading up to that intersection.

Work is expected to take about 12 hours to fix.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes during this time.

