Light up the sky in a safe manner!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, many people will be ringing in the new year with a bang!

The sights and sounds of fireworks can be a spectacular way to celebrate the new year but setting off the fireworks doesn’t come without risks.

Last year, over 11,000 people were injured by a firework accident, and nine people died.

If you plan on lighting up that wick this New Year’s Eve, officials recommend you keep water nearby, don’t relight any unlit fireworks, beware of sparklers and of course light fireworks outside in an open space.

Licensed and long-time fireworks seller Sunni Storm at Casita Rosa Fireworks urges the public to celebrate in a safe manner.

“When you are lighting fireworks, you light them one at a time. And of course, when our kids are lighting fireworks, we always want them to use punks. We don’t want our children smoking and we don’t want them holding cigarettes, so we always give you punks for free,” said Storm.

When lighting fireworks, make sure there’s always an adult present.

On Wednesday, Casa Rosa will have a free firework show starting at 8 p.m.

The fireworks stand is located off of Highway 359 across the street from Bravo Auto Parts.

