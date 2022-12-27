Menudo Bowl set to return next month

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual event that brings all the bowls and ladles to the yard is returning to its normally scheduled month.

The 27th annual Menudo Bowl is set to take place next month at the Webb County Fairgrounds.

The annual Crime Stoppers fundraiser brings out several local organizations, and businesses to compete for the best bowl of menudo for a good cause.

After experiencing some minor setbacks last year due to the omicron variant; the event was moved from January to March, which allowed the event to proceed, but the weather was much warmer.

This coming year, attendees will be able to enjoy a nice warm bowl of Menudo during the hopefully bearable cold conditions.

The 27th annual Menudo Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Webb County Fairgrounds on Highway 359.

Collen Rodriguez with Laredo Crime Stoppers encourages teams to register early to save on registration costs.

The deadline to register for the competition will be on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

If you have any more questions you can call (956) 724-1876 or visit their website.

