National Guard installs over two miles of fencing in El Paso

By CNN
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EL PASO, TX. (CNN) - The Texas National Guard has installed over two miles of fencing since the first feet of border fencing went up in the El Paso area last week.

That’s according to a Texas National Guard spokesperson who said Monday that more fencing is expected to be installed.

As of Monday, roughly 22,000 migrants were sleeping in shelters and makeshift encampments across three northern Mexico cities.

A number that is only expected to grow as Title 42 remains in limbo.

