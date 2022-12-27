Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

The new year is a prime time to prioritize your financial health

Experts caution to only borrow from retirement plans as a last resort
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The beginning of a new year is a great time to prioritize your financial health and these top three essentials are a great start.

Number one: Save money for your retirement. Ideally you created a retirement account with your first paycheck. If you didn’t, now is the perfect time to start.

Financial firms like Fidelity suggest you save 15% of your pre-tax income, but anything is better than nothing.

If your work offers a 401K, use it, especially if there is an employer match.

Don’t be tempted to borrow against your retirement funds. Experts from NerdWallet said cashing out or borrowing against your retirement accounts should only be used as a last resort.

Number two: Save for a rainy day. You can’t predict the next emergency, but you can have money on hand - $500 dollars is a great goal if you don’t have an emergency savings account.

Number three: Keep a credit card empty. This will allow you to have credit available to use in the case of an emergency.

MyMoney.gov has free planning resources available to help you make your own personalized financial plan.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Martinez, 19
Authorities need your help locating a missing man
Fire breaks out at south Laredo home on Christmas morning
Fire breaks out at south Laredo home on Christmas morning
Accident reported on Mines Road
Accident reported on Mines Road
Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias, age 37.
Laredo Police searching for man allegedly tied to homicide
Alexandra Davila
Victim of drunk driving crash spread awareness on safe driving

Latest News

Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say
FILE - This booking photo provided by Glynn County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Jackie Johnson,...
Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it