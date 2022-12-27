Pleasant with a warming trend on the way .

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Tuesday morning it’s a cold one were in the upper 30s with some clouds .

Temps will increase into the 60s this afternoon with sunny skies a high of 68.

Tonight possible fog before 3AM with clear skies a low of 47.

Tomorrow fog before 9AM and the beginning of the warming trend a high of 76.

A weak pacific front is expected to move across the region Thursday night into Friday it won’t make a change in temps but it will bring drier air meaning we have to be extra careful on Saturday New Year’s Eve.

Above normal temps for this week continuing into early next week highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Lows are expected to stay in the mid to upper 50s this week and by Sunday a low in the 60s.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.