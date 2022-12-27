Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Warmer Weather This Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warmer weather is arriving from the Rockies. A cooler airmass from the Great Plains will fade away as it moves by to our north early Tuesday. This will not produce much change our weather. We will still be cool overnight, and will be mostly in the 60′s on Tuesday afternoon. Warmer and more humid winds will arrive from the south with low clouds by Wednesday morning. With weather coming in from warmer southern origins, afternoon temperatures will rise into the 70′s beginning Wednesday afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

