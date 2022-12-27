Webb County Tax Office advising residents to take care of errands before new year

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - As we approach the end of the year, the Webb County Tax Office is reminding residents about some upcoming deadlines.

Maria Elena Morales with the tax office says residents have until January 31st to pay taxes without penalties or interest.

If you are 65 or older and have a homestead, you can make it in four monthly payments with the first payment scheduled for January 31st.

Morales is advising residents to take care of any errands pertaining to the county before the upcoming holiday.

“If you use your property tax as a deduction in your income tax, of course it has to be paid by the 31st, we’ll be here until Thursday for you to pay your taxes, your property taxes and of course if you need to renew your sticker,” said Morales. “We’ll be here these three days and then we’ll be back next Tuesday and usually those are due on the first days of the month.”

The Webb County Tax Office will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The county offices will be closed on Friday and Monday for New Years and re-open next Tuesday, January 3.

