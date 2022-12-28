2022: A busy year for Laredo Firefighters

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As we get ready to close out the year and start a new one, the Laredo Fire Department had a very busy 2022.

The department is reporting that they had a total of 38,000 EMS calls and 4,535 fire calls this far.

Roughly 4,561 of the EMS calls were car accidents.

Calls of overdoses were high this year with close to 400.

There were also roughly 250 calls due to hazardous materials.

Of the fire calls, 160 of them were structure fires.

The fire department is reminding residents to be mindful of candles and portable heaters especially during the winter season when people are trying to stay warm.

“They do contribute a lot to some of the fires we do have,” said Laredo Fire Department Public Information Officer Ricardo Oliva Jr. “When we are using those same heaters outdoors, we have to remember that they’re not so close to the building itself because heat does radiate, and it will cause fire. So we need to take those precautions as well.”

As New Year’s Eve approaches, the fire departments reminds the public that fireworks within the city limits is illegal and if you plan on popping them within the county to be careful.

Fireworks of course can cause fires, burns, and even deaths if not handled properly.

