CBP officers find meth during inspection at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents seized over nine hundred thousand dollars’ worth of meth during a routine inspection.

The seizure happened on Monday, Dec. 26 at the World Trade Bridge after an officer referred a tractor trailer to secondary inspection.

During a non-intrusive exam, agents found a total of 98 pounds of meth.

The drugs were seized, and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

