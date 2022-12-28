CBP officers find meth during inspection at World Trade Bridge
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents seized over nine hundred thousand dollars’ worth of meth during a routine inspection.
The seizure happened on Monday, Dec. 26 at the World Trade Bridge after an officer referred a tractor trailer to secondary inspection.
During a non-intrusive exam, agents found a total of 98 pounds of meth.
The drugs were seized, and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.
