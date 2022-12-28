Congressman Cuellar talks about alternatives to Title 42

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The border restriction known as Title 42 will remain in effort for now after the justices voted five to four to extend the measure.

Congressman Henry Cuellar calls this a humanitarian crisis along the southern border.

The congressman tweeted, “A policy is needed under Title 8 where expedited removal will take days instead of months. Adding asylum-seekers should apply online or go through a port of entry in an orderly process.”

Cuellar said he has ideas and proposals on how to alleviate the migrant surge.

“If they come in between bridges, they will be asked: Do you want to voluntarily return? And they can either be returned and apply for asylum in a port of entry or online. And if they do not turn themselves in, then they will be deported, and then there will be a penalty of let’s say 5 years where they cannot apply for asylum,” said Cuellar.

The congressman went on to say that having a system like this on place would greatly improve migrant problems at the border.

