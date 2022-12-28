Shop Local
Elderly couple injured in accident on Highway 83

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly couple is taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 83.

According to Zapata County Fire Department, the accident was reported on Dec. 27, 2022 at 3 p.m on Highway 83 just south of Ramireño, Texas.

Authorites say a blue passenger car driven by a young man allegedly rear-ended an elderly couple’s SUV causing the vehicle to roll over.

Witnesses stopped the render aid and help the couple get out of their vehicle.

Fire and EMS services arrived shortly after to assist them.

The elderly man sustained head injuries and a woman suffered cuts.

The couple was transported to a Laredo Hospital in stable condition.

The young man sustained minor injuries to his arms which may have been caused by the airbag.

