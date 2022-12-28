Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo International Airport to provide updates on construction project

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport will be presenting an item to the Laredo City Council during Wednesday’s meeting.

According to Laredo International Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez, the item is in regards to construction that took place on the runway.

He went onto explain they are re-surfaced some air sites and added some taxi ways.

This construction was done to keep up with the Federal Aviation Administration.

So far $730,000 of the contract with Reim Construction has been completed.

The contract was originally worth over $15.6 million dollars.

Sanchez also spoke about the recent departure of Aeromar Airlines.

“The Aeromar decision was solely based on economics,” said Sanchez. “I mean the passengers were not there, the load factor was around 10-15% each flight, so the airline was losing money, so basically they decided to pull the plug and put the plane wherever they can make money.”

Sanchez shares they currently have open bids on the possible expansion at the airport and renovations.

They hope to have numbers on how much those projects could cost by mid-2023.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Martinez, 19
Authorities need your help locating a missing man
Fire breaks out at south Laredo home on Christmas morning
Fire breaks out at south Laredo home on Christmas morning
Accident reported on Mines Road
Accident reported on Mines Road
Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias, age 37.
Laredo Police searching for man allegedly tied to homicide
Alexandra Davila
Victim of drunk driving crash spread awareness on safe driving

Latest News

Laredo International Airport to provide updates on construction project
Laredo International Airport to provide updates on construction project
Laredo Marine shares his experience of being in the service
Laredo Marine shares his experience of being in the service
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer and More Humid Weather Moving In
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast