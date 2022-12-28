Laredo International Airport to provide updates on construction project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport will be presenting an item to the Laredo City Council during Wednesday’s meeting.

According to Laredo International Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez, the item is in regards to construction that took place on the runway.

He went onto explain they are re-surfaced some air sites and added some taxi ways.

This construction was done to keep up with the Federal Aviation Administration.

So far $730,000 of the contract with Reim Construction has been completed.

The contract was originally worth over $15.6 million dollars.

Sanchez also spoke about the recent departure of Aeromar Airlines.

“The Aeromar decision was solely based on economics,” said Sanchez. “I mean the passengers were not there, the load factor was around 10-15% each flight, so the airline was losing money, so basically they decided to pull the plug and put the plane wherever they can make money.”

Sanchez shares they currently have open bids on the possible expansion at the airport and renovations.

They hope to have numbers on how much those projects could cost by mid-2023.

