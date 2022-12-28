Laredo Marine shares his experience of being in the service

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many enlist to serve in the armed forces whether it’s the Air Force, the Navy, or Marine Corps.

A Marine Veteran who dedicated his life to serving his country is sharing his journey as a way to inspire others who are looking to enlist.

Helping out the youth of Laredo and Webb County is just one of the many missions for Sergeant Armando Velasco.

During the start of the holiday season, Sergeant Velasco was one of the coordinators for the Toys for Tots program.

Aside from spreading joy to local children, Sergeant Velasco is a veteran with many recognitions such as participating in the Iraq War and having a vast experience in military combat.

Born in the Gateway City and raised in Nuevo Laredo, Sergeant Velasco faced some challenges before becoming a Marine.

When he began boot camp, he experienced his biggest challenge to date.

“I thought that I was going to die, I’m not going to lie to you, I think I cried the first 3 nights, I thought that it was hell and I thought that was it, but it was not,” said Sergeant Velasco. “My body was very undisciplined. As time went by, I started getting adapted, my body started to get very disciplined, it was getting part of me.”

In 2010 Sgt. Velasco served as a Marine One Officer where he was assigned to work with former President Barack Obama, who he described as a charismatic man.

“I had the chance to salute him and then I was his communications officer. I was the guy who I was put in through dignitary duties like secret codes, how often did I do that, not very often because it was a 10-to-15-minute drive. It was fun, President Obama is very charismatic, very fun to talk to, he remembers your name. He often carries a very nice conversation.”

Sergeant Velasco said it doesn’t matter if you are a U.S. Citizen or not; being a part of the U.S. Marines is a gratifying and life-changing experience.

He encourages others to enlist.

“We’re humans, we get scared, we get afraid, and they teach us that we need to adapt in order to survive,” said Sergeant Velasco

