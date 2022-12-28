North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Facilities at a popular Laredo Park were closed this morning after it was hit by vandals overnight.

According to Laredo Park officials, the lifeguards were on their way to the pool at North Central Park at 5 a.m. when they noticed several damages to city property.

JJ Gomez wit the Laredo Parks Department said the vandals painted restrooms, damaged two city vehicles and broke into the swimming pool area and damaged the office.

While officials believe nothing was stolen, they are looking into the culprits responsible for the damages.

If you have any information that could be helpful in catching the individuals responsible for the damages, you are urged to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

