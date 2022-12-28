Shop Local
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Facilities at a popular Laredo Park were closed this morning after it was hit by vandals overnight.

According to Laredo Park officials, the lifeguards were on their way to the pool at North Central Park at 5 a.m. when they noticed several damages to city property.

JJ Gomez wit the Laredo Parks Department said the vandals painted restrooms, damaged two city vehicles and broke into the swimming pool area and damaged the office.

While officials believe nothing was stolen, they are looking into the culprits responsible for the damages.

If you have any information that could be helpful in catching the individuals responsible for the damages, you are urged to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Elderly couple injured in accident on Highway 83
Recent shooting death sparks safety concerns from Laredo business owners
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Authorities need your help locating a missing man
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft

2022: A busy year for Laredo Firefighters
Laredo Fire Department believes fires at recycling centers are not related
Outgoing Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz receives special recognition
