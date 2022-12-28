Shop Local
Outgoing Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz receives special recognition

By Alex Cano
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Outgoing mayor Pete Saenz received a special recognition from Congressman Henry Cuellar for serving Laredo these past eight years.

Saenz thanked the public for voting him into office.

He said some of the major challenges he faced was the pandemic, the border wall, the migrant crises and the freeze that caused the water issues.

Overall, he extends his support to the incoming mayor and council.

“I leave at peace, my goal all along has been to provide the best model possible of a mayor given the past history of Laredo,” said Mayor Saenz. “I gave it all my entire all. I feel good about that, that’s all I can give.”

Mr. Saenz said he is hoping to spend time with family and give it some time to see if he will return to the political field.

