The warming trend is here

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Wednesday morning a cool start in the upper 40s a few clouds and temps increasing into the upper 60s.

Today we will start to feel the change in temps; a warm and sunny day a high of 76 with SSE winds 7-14MPH.

Tomorrow in the upper 50s during the morning hours then becoming warm a high of 75with partly sunny skies.

For the remainder of the week above normal temperatures are expected, especial for the weekend were highs are going to be in the low 80s with sunny skies.

Low will be in the mid to upper 50s with the exception of Sunday a low of 63.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.