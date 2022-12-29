Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to a Laredo Hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

KGNS obtained surveillance video of the incident; however, some of the images may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

Video shows a car backing up and then bumping into a 75-year-old man.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, crews arrived at the 200 block of West San Carlos at around 6 p.m.

First responders found the man injured at the scene.

Paramedics treated him and then took him to Laredo Medical Center for further treatment.

