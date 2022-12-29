Dr. Victor Trevino sworn in as Laredo Mayor

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A new era of leadership is set in motion for Laredo.

The recently elected Dr. Victor Trevino has officially been sworn in as Laredo’s 85th mayor.

The ceremony took place at Laredo City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Surrounded by, family, friends, colleagues and other city officials, Trevino took the oath of office.

It was a long election season for Trevino who ended up beating former city council member Mercurio Martinez in the runoff elections with nearly 1300 votes.

On Wednesday, Laredo City Council held a special meeting for the canvassing of the votes.

Officially making Dr. Trevino the new mayor of the gateway city.

Dr. Trevino is new to the political scene; however, he played a big part in the Laredo community with over 45 years in the medical industry.

He stepped into the spotlight as Laredo’s Health Authority during the pandemic and was a key player in the Binational Vaccination Program.

Dr. Trevino said he plans to tackle issues such as public health accessibility, water quality, border security and binational relationships.

Trevino’s mayoral term ends in 2026 and then he could decide to run for re-election.

