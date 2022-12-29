Shop Local
Gulf Air Brings More Clouds Thursday Into Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Humid gulf air is arriving at the bottom of the atmosphere, and may bring cloudier skies Thursday into Friday. While still mild,70F afternoons. the cloud cover will limit the amount of sunshine that could bring warmer conditions. The layer of gulf moisture will thin during the weekend. With the clouds mixing away more quickly, we will see temperatures reach around 80F Saturday through Monday.

