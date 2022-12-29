Shop Local
Laredo Police need help identifying culprits accused of park vandalism

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo Police are on the lookout for the culprits responsible for vandalizing a park and damaging city vehicles.

The incident was reported on Wednesday at around five in the morning when a city lifeguard was getting ready to start the swimming classes at the North Central Park Pool.

The vandals allegedly broke into one of the pool offices, damaged two city vehicles, painted the restrooms and spray-painted graffiti.

Fellow parkgoers who did not want to come out on camera were very distraught about the damages done to their recreational facility.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the location of the individuals, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

Authorities searching for suspects tied to vandalism case
Authorities searching for suspects tied to vandalism case(Laredo Police Department)

Coming up tonight on KGNS News, we’ll hear from police as well as parkgoers who are concerned about these extreme cases of vandalism.

