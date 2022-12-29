Shop Local
Migrant surge continues in Eagle Pass

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar tweeted photos of more than 1,100 migrants going through Eagle Pass in a five-hour timespan.

Cuellar believes people are crossing because there are no consequences. According to Cuellar, there are some laws such as Title 8 that can be tweaked and enforced. Title 8 allows U.S. Border Patrol to process and remove migrants who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States and cannot be expelled under Title 42.

Cuellar said, ”Under the law, Title 8, if you get deported there’s a five-year, ten-year, 20-year, or permanent ban depending on the facts, and that type of consequence needs to be applied. That ban is not allowed under Title 42 but it’s under Title 8. Keep in mind that President Obama didn’t have Title 42. He used Title 8 and he did it in a way that provided dignity and respect to the migrants but at the same time he deported people that were not supposed to be here.”

Cuellar also tweeted that in order to effectively address the situation at the southern border, we must listen to border landowners, law enforcement, and those in uniform protecting the border.

