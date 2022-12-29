Tips to help file taxes correctly

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tax season is just around the corner and it’s never too early to start preparing.

Guillermo Bermudez, a VITA tax volunteer said people should start gathering the correct paperwork: IDs, Social Security cards, birth certificates, and all the earnings they made in 2022.

If you would like to receive your return faster, start looking for your bank account and routing number. “The drawback with not filing taxes or not filing them correctly or submitting everything is that it affects their tax refund, and that’s what we want to avoid. Here with the VITA program, we make sure that everything is done correctly and the way it should be. We are IRS-trained and we are certified every year just to keep up with the tax laws,” said Bermudez.

Texas Workforce Solutions will be one of the many places where you can file your taxes. For more information, you can call 956-489-1075.

