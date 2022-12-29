Shop Local
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating two men who are suspects linked to a shooting that was reported in early December.

According to Laredo Police, Ricardo Eduardo Garcia Jr. who goes by the alias ‘Goofy’ and Juan Jesus Luna, 19 Jr. are both facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Laredo Police say the shooting took place on Dec. 8 on Zaragoza Street.

They are asking if anyone has any information about these two men or their location, they can call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

You can also report a tip to Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

