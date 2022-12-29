Shop Local
UISD PEP program allows teen parents to continue their education

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local school district is helping teen parents continue their education and prevent school dropouts by providing them the tools they need to succeed in and out of the classroom.

UISD’s Pregnancy Education and Parenting Program or (PEP) helps current students get their high school diploma.

It also reduces the number of drop-out students who are becoming parents for the first time.

Some of the services that the program provides are student counseling, transportation services, student and child health services, as well as parenting classes.

Goratti Gonzalez, one of the first students in the program said it was a challenging experience during the first years.

“For those two or three days that I took her with my baby carriage, diaper bag, backpack with my books and everything and the distraction because it was distracting because nobody had a baby in there and thank God that they didn’t throw me out of school and send me home,” said Gonzalez.

Goratti thanks the PEP Program as it allowed her to continue her education and finish high school.

KGNS reached out to LISD and although they do not offer the program, the district provides their students with an age-appropriate instruction on sex education to comply with the state board of education.

