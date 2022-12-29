Shop Local
Warm up

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a light sweater and jacket this morning in the upper 50s with possible fog in your early commute .

A warmer and mostly cloudy day temps increasing into the upper 70s a high of 81 .

The cloudy skies will continue for the night a low 55 with NW winds .

Tomorrow morning in the upper 50s cloudy then gradually clearing up a high of 76 .

Unseasonably warm highs in the low to upper 80s through the weekend into early next week .

Lows will continue to be in the 50s but on Sunday night warm a low of 64 and even Monday morning waking up in the 60s.

Well it seem like we will start the New Year with above normal temps.

Have a great day.

