Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Accident reported on Saunders

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing traffic congestion on Saunders.

According to Laredo Police, the accident was reported at the intersection of Saunders Street and Loop 20.

Police have closed off the eastbound lane of Saunders to the traveling public.

Traffic heading in that direction is being rerouted through Casa Blanca Lake Road.

Authorites are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing
Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals
Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store
Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store
North Laredo Park hit by vandals
North Laredo residents distraught over park vandalism
Authorities searching for suspects tied to vandalism case
Laredo Police need help identifying culprits accused of park vandalism

Latest News

Laredoans welcome new year with high hopes
Laredoans welcome new year with high hopes
Laredoans welcome new year with high hopes
Liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours straight
Laredo Police asks residents to refrain from lighting fireworks