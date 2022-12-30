Accident reported on Saunders

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing traffic congestion on Saunders.

According to Laredo Police, the accident was reported at the intersection of Saunders Street and Loop 20.

Police have closed off the eastbound lane of Saunders to the traveling public.

Traffic heading in that direction is being rerouted through Casa Blanca Lake Road.

Authorites are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect delays.

