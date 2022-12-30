Agents arrest Paisa Gang member

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents stumble upon a gang member trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

He was found among a group of undocumented people at a ranch in south Laredo.

A background check revealed Antonio Ledesma Alfaro, 40 had been previously arrested in Kansas for theft, burglary and other crimes.

Records showed he is part of the Paisa Gang, a gang that originated in the California prison system by inmates.

