Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents stumble upon a gang member trying to enter the U.S. illegally.
He was found among a group of undocumented people at a ranch in south Laredo.
A background check revealed Antonio Ledesma Alfaro, 40 had been previously arrested in Kansas for theft, burglary and other crimes.
Records showed he is part of the Paisa Gang, a gang that originated in the California prison system by inmates.
