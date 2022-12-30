Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo

Shop Local
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department responded to reports of a burning car shortly before 8 Friday morning in central Laredo.

KGNS News obtained surveillance footage near the area that shows three people near the car before it goes up in flames at the 3100 block of Pine Street.

Three people are then seen running away from the fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they noticed a late 90s Sedan engulfed in flames.

Firefighters managed to put the fires out.

Luckily, no one was injured, but the car was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

