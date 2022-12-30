Shop Local
City of Laredo and Webb County administrative offices close for the holiday

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has closed its doors for the New Year holiday weekend.

City administrative offices are closed on Friday, December 30, and will remain closed on Monday, January 2. They will reopen on Tuesday, January 3.

The 311 call center will remain open on Friday, December 30, but will be closed Saturday, December 31, and Sunday, January 1.

As for the city landfill, they too are open on Friday, December 30, but will close on Saturday, December 31. Noraida Negron with the city of Laredo said, ”We will do trash pick-up and recycling. So if you’re recycling, it’s always picked up on a Friday. We will be picking those up. On Monday, if that’s your trash pick-up day, then we’ll be picking that up too. I know a lot of people sometimes ask us because we haven’t gone by at 5 o’clock, but just make sure you leave it outside we will get to it. If we don’t get to it that day, we will go the next day and pick up your trash or your recycling.”

As for the Webb County Administrative office and Tax Assessor Collector’s office, they are closed on Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2 as well. They will reopen Tuesday, January 3.

Emergency services for both the city and county will remain operational.

