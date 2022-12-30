District 1 elected councilmember sworn into office

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another newly-elected city official took the oath of office. On Thursday, December 29, Gilbert Gonzalez was sworn in at City Hall as councilmember for District 1.

Before the ceremony, Gonzalez said he hopes to tackle issues related to water, infrastructure, animal control, traffic congestion, and increasing police presence in south Laredo. He said he also wants to assist in the search for a city manager. “I’ve been in touch with some city councilmembers, especially with the consistency of hiring a new city manager coming up on January 31. There are a lot of well-qualified candidates. We need to hire somebody local who knows these issues, the ongoing problems that are happening these past inconsistent years, so we can start moving forward,” Gonzalez said.

Councilmember-elect for District 6, Dr. Tyler King, will be sworn in on Tuesday, January 3 at 12:15 p.m. at City Hall.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.