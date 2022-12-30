Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Florida officer arrested after armed standoff with SWAT team, authorities say

The officer is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving domestic...
The officer is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving domestic violence and discharging a firearm.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIERA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer is in jail after an hourslong armed standoff with a sheriff’s office SWAT team, during which he fired shots inside his home, authorities said Thursday.

The episode began with a domestic dispute Wednesday night between Cocoa Police Officer Patrick Kelly and a woman who is also an officer at the same agency, a statement from the police department said.

Deputies from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office were called to Kelly’s house in Viera, Florida, the statement said, and the SWAT team was called when Kelly refused to come out.

“Officer Kelly was armed and was actively shooting inside of the home,” the Cocoa Police Department statement said. “After several hours, Officer Kelly surrendered without further incident. There were no injuries.”

Kelly is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving domestic violence and discharging a firearm. He remained in jail on no bond Thursday evening, and online court records show he has entered a plea of not guilty.

Kelly was arrested in 2017 for felony domestic violence battery, but he was allowed to stay on the police force after charges were dropped, the statement said.

Kelly, who has been with the department for 15 years, has been suspended without pay pending termination, the statement said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly couple injured in accident on Highway 83
Elderly couple injured in accident on Highway 83
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals
Recent shooting death sparks safety concerns from Laredo business owners
Recent homicide sparks safety concerns from Laredo business owners
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter with 4 on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico
North Laredo Park hit by vandals
North Laredo residents distraught over park vandalism
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Partly to Mostly Cloudy Friday, Warm Sunny Weekend
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast