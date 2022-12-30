Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

How to keep your pets safe during fireworks

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re just two days away from hearing fireworks snap, crackle, and pop and while many are ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve, we can’t forget about our four-legged friends.

Animal experts remind us that our human ears are different than animal ears, so fireworks are like magnified gunfire to many of our pets. Pets can either become frozen or run away in fear, so before ringing in the new year with loud firecrackers make sure to provide your pet with a safe place inside your home.

Toni Garcia with Paws on Board Rescue Support said, ”Try to have some other type of noise that will counteract the noise of the fireworks like loud music, a loud tv with a movie, something that will distract them from the firework noise.” The organization also suggests you wrap your pet with blankets so they can feel comforted.

The organization also says there are medications for your pets you can find over the counter to calm their anxiety.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing
Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals
Authorities searching for suspects tied to vandalism case
Laredo Police need help identifying culprits accused of park vandalism
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Recent shooting death sparks safety concerns from Laredo business owners
Recent homicide sparks safety concerns from Laredo business owners

Latest News

City of Laredo and Webb County administrative offices close for the holiday
City of Laredo and Webb County administrative offices close for the holiday
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
District 1 elected councilmember sworn into office
District 1 elected councilmember sworn into office
Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store
Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store