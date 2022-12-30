How to keep your pets safe during fireworks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re just two days away from hearing fireworks snap, crackle, and pop and while many are ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve, we can’t forget about our four-legged friends.

Animal experts remind us that our human ears are different than animal ears, so fireworks are like magnified gunfire to many of our pets. Pets can either become frozen or run away in fear, so before ringing in the new year with loud firecrackers make sure to provide your pet with a safe place inside your home.

Toni Garcia with Paws on Board Rescue Support said, ”Try to have some other type of noise that will counteract the noise of the fireworks like loud music, a loud tv with a movie, something that will distract them from the firework noise.” The organization also suggests you wrap your pet with blankets so they can feel comforted.

The organization also says there are medications for your pets you can find over the counter to calm their anxiety.

